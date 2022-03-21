BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Head-To-Head Review

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 3 10 0 2.77

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 657.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $114.08, indicating a potential upside of 39.68%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -57.92% -37.40% BioMarin Pharmaceutical -3.47% 1.32% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 46.98 -$45.64 million ($0.39) -0.85 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.85 billion 8.14 -$64.08 million ($0.36) -226.86

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997, and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

