Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €153.25 ($168.41) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

