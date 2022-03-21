Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $58.21 on Friday. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 70,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

