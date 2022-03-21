Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 12,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

