Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 142,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,271,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

