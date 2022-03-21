Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($103.85).

ETR:BC8 opened at €48.27 ($53.04) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64.

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

