BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BCE by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.91 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

