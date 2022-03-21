BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBQ. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BBQ by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

