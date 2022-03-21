Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

MBB stock opened at $102.82 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

