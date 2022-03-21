Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $55.76 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51.

