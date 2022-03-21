Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $506.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.01 and a 52 week high of $510.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

