Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.