Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.23 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

