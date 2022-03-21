Barclays Trims Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IDEXY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

