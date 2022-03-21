Barclays Trims Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Target Price to GBX 3,030

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,447.14 ($31.82).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.97) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,065.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,346.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

