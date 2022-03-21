Barclays Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.86 ($72.37).

MOR stock opened at €24.91 ($27.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.24.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

