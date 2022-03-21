Barclays Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

NYSE:TRU opened at $103.10 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after buying an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

