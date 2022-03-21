Barclays Lowers Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 3,030

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,353.33.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

