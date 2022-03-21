Barclays Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.23.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $264.74 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average of $340.50.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,836,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

