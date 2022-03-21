Barclays Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.85 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,837. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.