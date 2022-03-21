Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $149.04

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.04, but opened at $144.25. Baidu shares last traded at $146.22, with a volume of 809 shares traded.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.