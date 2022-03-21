Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.53.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.20. 73,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $267.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

