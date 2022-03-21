B. Riley Lowers Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $8.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.27. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

