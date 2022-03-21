B. Riley Lowers Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $8.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.27. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
