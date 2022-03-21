Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASM. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.97 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.