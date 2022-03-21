Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $294.73 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day moving average is $359.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

