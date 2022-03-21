Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATLC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

