ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives $5.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

