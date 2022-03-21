ATB Capital Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$5.75

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

CFW opened at C$4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$172.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

