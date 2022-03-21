Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

