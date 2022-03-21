Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Cut to €22.60

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARZGY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.