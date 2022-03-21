Asset Dedication LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

