Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJH opened at $270.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

