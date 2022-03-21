Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 2.48% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

BSMQ stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

