Asset Dedication LLC Has $928,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34.
