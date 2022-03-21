Asset Dedication LLC Has $55,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

