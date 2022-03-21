Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.