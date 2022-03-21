Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

