Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 5,057 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $76.71 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

