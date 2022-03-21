ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €930.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,021.98) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($752.75) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,038.46) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($928.57) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($659.34) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €757.54 ($832.46).

