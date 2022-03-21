Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

