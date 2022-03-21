ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Cut by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

