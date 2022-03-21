ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $65.77 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

