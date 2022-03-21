Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.