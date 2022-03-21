Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.70

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 4131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

ACLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Arcellx alerts:

About Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.