ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,085. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

