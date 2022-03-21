Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

NYSE AFT opened at $14.57 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 75,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth $648,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.