ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,731,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.60 on Monday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.