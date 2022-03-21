Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up to $50.59

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.59, but opened at $64.69. Anaplan shares last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 3,036,704 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,471,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

