Analyzing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NuZee has a beta of -2.8, suggesting that its share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NuZee and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.93 million 19.72 -$18.55 million N/A N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuZee.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -636.74% -114.51% -102.00% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NuZee and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats NuZee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

