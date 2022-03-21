Analyzing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 20.24% 10.34% 1.00% TowneBank 29.85% 11.86% 1.43%

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and TowneBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.17 $29.32 million $2.94 9.37 TowneBank $721.41 million N/A $215.38 million $2.96 10.43

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Summary

TowneBank beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

